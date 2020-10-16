Celine Dion shares rare photo of twin boys

It’s very rare that we get to see legendary singer Celine Dion’s children. The Canada-born singer has, for the most part, kept them out of the spotlight.

But today, she decided to share her adorable twin sons – Eddy and Nelson Angélil, who she shares with late husband Rene Angélil – with us.

Cuddled up in a sombre pose with her boys, Celine had an important message to share about Spirit Day.

“Today we’re going purple in solidarity with @glaad #SpiritDay! I encourage all of you to join us and take a stand against anti-LGBTQ bullying,” she said.

Spirit Day is celebrated on the third Thursday in October. It’s an annual LGBTQ awareness day, started in 2010 by Canadian teenager, Brittany McMillan. It was created out of the bully-related suicides of gay school students in 2010.