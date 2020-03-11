Celine Dion tests negative for coronavirus: Singer postpones shows due to cold

Celine Dion tests negative for coronavirus: Singer postpones shows due to coldWednesday, March 11, 2020
Celine Dion has tested negative for coronavirus and postponed concerts due to a “common cold”.
The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker has delayed gigs in Washington, D.C. and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, this week after being tested for COVID-19, and she was urged to “rest” by her doctors.
In a Facebook post, her team revealed: “On Monday night, a day after completing a six-show run in the New York area, Celine began feeling the symptoms of a common cold.
“The symptoms persisted into Tuesday, and her doctors instructed her to rest for the next 5-7 days.
“After testing her, the doctors concluded that her virus was not related to COVID-19.”
The lengthy statement confirmed the delays are “due to a cold”, with Wednesday’s Washington show pushed back to November 16, while Friday’s Pittsburgh concert will now take place on November 18.
Celine added: “I’m so sorry for disappointing my fans in Washington D.C. and Pittsburgh… I hope everyone understands.”
Her tour is set to continue in Denver, Colorado on March 24.
