Chadwick Boseman remembered by Beyoncé, the Obamas and more

Tributes

continue to pour in for actor Chadwick Boseman who passed away from colon

cancer on Friday, August 28.

In remembering the Black Panther star, former President of the United States Barack Obama yesterday tweeted “Chadwick came to the White House to work with kids when he was playing Jackie Robinson. You could tell right away that he was blessed.”

Obama continued, “To be young, gifted, and Black; to use that power to give them heroes to look up to; to do it all while in pain – what a use of his years.”

His wife, Michelle Obama, added her sentiments in an Instagram post that same day. “There’s a reason (Chadwick Boseman) could play Jackie Robinson, Thurgood Marshall, and King T’Challa with such captivating depth and honesty. He, too, knew what it meant to truly persevere. He, too, knew that real strength starts inside. And he, too, belongs right there with them as a hero—for Black kids and for all of our kids.”

Musician Beyoncé wrote on her website, “Rest gently, King. Chadwick Boseman.”

Boseman’s Marvel co-stars Robert Downey Jr and Scarlett Johansson also shared their thoughts on the passing of their friend.

Mr. Boseman leveled the playing field while fighting for his life… That’s heroism. I’ll remember the good times, the laughter, and the way he changed the game… — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) #chadwickforever @chadwickboseman pic.twitter.com/IFfCSmLrhRAugust 29, 2020

Johansson, who plays Black Widow in the Marvel Comics Universe, said “Chadwick was not only a deeply soulful and powerful actor, but he was such a kind, thoughtful, funny and gentle person. He brightened every ones day every time he walked into our hair and makeup trailer or on set with his beautiful smile.”

Downey Jr, who plays Iron Man, tweeted “Mr Boseman leveled the playing field while fighting for his life… That’s heroism. I’ll remember the good times, the laughter, and the way he changed the game.”

Stevie Wonder released a statement saying, “A great human being, who while silently suffering with terminal cancer, still used his talent to be a vessel, which he would with that God given gift, inspire, encourage and motivate a people and the entire world to be better someones, a better place for everyone, to get us all to a higher ground. Please let us love on his Dear Wife and Family. Wakanda Forever!!!”

Boseman was best-known for his roles as the titular character in Black Panther and for playing historic black characters Jackie Robinson and Thurgood Marshall.