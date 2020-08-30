Chadwick Boseman remembered by Beyoncé, the Obamas and more

Chadwick Boseman remembered by Beyoncé, the Obamas and moreSunday, August 30, 2020
|
Tributes
continue to pour in for actor Chadwick Boseman who passed away from colon
cancer on Friday, August 28.
In remembering the Black Panther star, former President of the United States Barack Obama yesterday tweeted “Chadwick came to the White House to work with kids when he was playing Jackie Robinson. You could tell right away that he was blessed.”
Obama continued, “To be young, gifted, and Black; to use that power to give them heroes to look up to; to do it all while in pain – what a use of his years.”
His wife, Michelle Obama, added her sentiments in an Instagram post that same day. “There’s a reason (Chadwick Boseman) could play Jackie Robinson, Thurgood Marshall, and King T’Challa with such captivating depth and honesty. He, too, knew what it meant to truly persevere. He, too, knew that real strength starts inside. And he, too, belongs right there with them as a hero—for Black kids and for all of our kids.”
Musician Beyoncé wrote on her website, “Rest gently, King. Chadwick Boseman.”
Boseman’s Marvel co-stars Robert Downey Jr and Scarlett Johansson also shared their thoughts on the passing of their friend.
Johansson, who plays Black Widow in the Marvel Comics Universe, said “Chadwick was not only a deeply soulful and powerful actor, but he was such a kind, thoughtful, funny and gentle person. He brightened every ones day every time he walked into our hair and makeup trailer or on set with his beautiful smile.”
Downey Jr, who plays Iron Man, tweeted “Mr Boseman leveled the playing field while fighting for his life… That’s heroism. I’ll remember the good times, the laughter, and the way he changed the game.”
Stevie Wonder released a statement saying, “A great human being, who while silently suffering with terminal cancer, still used his talent to be a vessel, which he would with that God given gift, inspire, encourage and motivate a people and the entire world to be better someones, a better place for everyone, to get us all to a higher ground. Please let us love on his Dear Wife and Family. Wakanda Forever!!!”
- Related story: ‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer
Boseman was best-known for his roles as the titular character in Black Panther and for playing historic black characters Jackie Robinson and Thurgood Marshall.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy