Chadwick Boseman wins first Golden Globe posthumously

Chadwick Boseman wins first Golden Globe posthumouslyMonday, March 01, 2021
|
The late Chadwick Boseman won the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama at the Golden Globes last evening. He copped the award posthumously for his role in
His wife, Taylor Simone, accepted the award on his behalf.
“He would say something beautiful, something inspiring, something that would amplify that little voice inside of all of us that tells you you can, that tells you to keep going, that calls you back to what you are meant to be doing at this moment in history,” she said.
She continued; “I don’t have his words, but we have to take all the moments to celebrate those we love, so thank you HFPA for this opportunity to do exactly that, and hun, you keep ’em coming.”
The Black Panther died of colon cancer last August at 43-years-old.
He bested fellow nominees Gary Oldman (Mank), Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal), Anthony Hopkins (The Father), and Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian) to win the award.
This was Boseman’s first Golden Globes nomination and win.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy