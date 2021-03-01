Chadwick Boseman wins first Golden Globe posthumously

The late Chadwick Boseman won the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama at the Golden Globes last evening. He copped the award posthumously for his role in

His wife, Taylor Simone, accepted the award on his behalf.

“He would say something beautiful, something inspiring, something that would amplify that little voice inside of all of us that tells you you can, that tells you to keep going, that calls you back to what you are meant to be doing at this moment in history,” she said.

She continued; “I don’t have his words, but we have to take all the moments to celebrate those we love, so thank you HFPA for this opportunity to do exactly that, and hun, you keep ’em coming.”

The Black Panther died of colon cancer last August at 43-years-old.

He bested fellow nominees Gary Oldman (Mank), Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal), Anthony Hopkins (The Father), and Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian) to win the award.

This was Boseman’s first Golden Globes nomination and win.