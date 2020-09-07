Chadwick Boseman’s life celebrated at private memorial

Chadwick Boseman’s life celebrated at private memorialMonday, September 07, 2020
A private memorial
was held for Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman on the weekend.
The function, which was held in California, was attended by family members and close friends.
Based on pictures obtained by The Sun, it was attended by his wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, as well as Chadwick’s Black Panther co-stars Lupita Nyong’o, Michael B. Jordan and Winston Duke.
Chadwick died on August 28 after a private four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43 years old.
In addition to the memorial, a private funeral will be held for the actor in his hometown of Anderson, South Carolina. A date has not been announced.
Instead of floral tributes, his family is asking for donations to the Chadwick Boseman Foundation.
Chadwick’s life was also celebrated in his hometown last Thursday during a special memorial service that was held at the Anderson Sports and Entertainment Complex. It featured speakers like James Brown’s daughter, Deanna Brown-Thomas, and Boseman’s pastor, Samuel Neely.
