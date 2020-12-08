Chance The Rapper and Jeremih to release Christmas album

American entertainer

Chance The Rapper will be releasing a Christmas album this weekend, and it will

feature his pal, Jeremih.

The album, Merry Christmas: Lil Mama Deluxe, will become available on all digital and streaming services on Friday, December 11. It will feature new tracks, as well as songs from Merry Christmas Lil Mama: Rewrapped, a mixtape Chance The Rapper and Jeremih did in 2017.

Speaking with Ellen DeGeneres on Tuesday, Chance The Rapper explained that he and Jeremih are just continuing their Christmas tradition.

“Every year, me and Jeremih — he’s one of my best friends, another Chicago artiste — we would make these Christmas mixtapes and release them on the mixtape circuit,” he said. “And so now, they’re finally out there for everybody on their Apple Musics and their Tidals and Amazons and all those spaces.”

Being able to release the album with Jeremih is even more significant since he was recently discharged from hospital after battling COVID-19 for weeks.

“He’s (Jeremih) made an amazing recovery, thank God,” Chance said. “It’s an awesome thing. We’ve been wanting to put this out for a long time, so we finally get it out there. And all these years later, I have a couple of new songs. It’s a cool feeling.”