Chance The Rapper brings Christmas cheer with virtual concert film

American

entertainer Chance The Rapper will be bringing some Christmas cheer with a

virtual concert film that premieres on Friday.

The production, Chi-Town Christmas, will be released on Friday via YouTube and Instagram at 9 p.m. It will also be available in virtual reality on Oculus to give fans a unique viewing experience.

It was written and directed by Chance with cinematography by Keith Walker.

This Friday, a new virtual concert. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) #chitownchristmas pic.twitter.com/1Og018MYjiDecember 16, 2020

The feature will pay tribute to the rapper’s favourite childhood movies and sitcoms. He will also perform a number of tracks.

“Ayo I’m proud to say that I am finally doing another Virtual Concert this Friday, this one a whole movie,” Chance said in an Instagram post on Wednesday afternoon.

The virtual concert comes after the release of Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama: The Gift That Keeps On Giving, a holiday album he did with his dear friend, Jeremih.