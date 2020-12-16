Chance The Rapper brings Christmas cheer with virtual concert film

Chance The Rapper brings Christmas cheer with virtual concert filmWednesday, December 16, 2020
|
American
entertainer Chance The Rapper will be bringing some Christmas cheer with a
virtual concert film that premieres on Friday.
The production, Chi-Town Christmas, will be released on Friday via YouTube and Instagram at 9 p.m. It will also be available in virtual reality on Oculus to give fans a unique viewing experience.
It was written and directed by Chance with cinematography by Keith Walker.
The feature will pay tribute to the rapper’s favourite childhood movies and sitcoms. He will also perform a number of tracks.
“Ayo I’m proud to say that I am finally doing another Virtual Concert this Friday, this one a whole movie,” Chance said in an Instagram post on Wednesday afternoon.
The virtual concert comes after the release of Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama: The Gift That Keeps On Giving, a holiday album he did with his dear friend, Jeremih.
