Chance the Rapper told his wife ‘let’s get married’ when he was nine

Chance the Rapper told his wife ‘let’s get married’ when he was nineWednesday, September 11, 2019
|
Chance the Rapper told his wife he wanted to marry her when he was just nine.
The hip hop star previously recalled the touching story of how he met Kirsten for the first time when he was a kid at his mom’s office party where she and her friends performed as Destiny’s Child, and he’s admitted he was smitten as soon as he clasped eyes on her.
Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, he said: “My mom worked at a real estate agency with her mom. Her daughters love to dance so they did a choreographed dance at this real estate party that I was at when I was 9. I saw her dancing and I was like, ‘Let’s get married!'”
Chance – who welcomed his second daughter, Marli, with Kirsten last week – previously shared a picture of his spouse as a child and told their love story on Instagram.
He wrote: “Storytime. A thread on how I met my wife. This photo was taken on the day that I first met my wife!”
He later clarified that, after their first meeting, he didn’t come face-to-face with Kirsten again until almost a decade later.
The couple – who also have four-year-old Kensli together – married in March in front of 150 guests including the likes of Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian West and comedian Dave Chappelle at the Pelican Hill resort in Newport Beach, California.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy