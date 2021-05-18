Charles Grodin has died

Actor Charles Grodin best known for his role as the dad in

TMZ reports that he died on Tuesday at his home in Wilton, Connecticut after his battle with bone marrow cancer.

According to the outlet, he was surrounded by family including his wife.

Grodin was born in Pittsburgh in 1935 and studied acting at HB Studio in New York City under the famed actress and instructor Uta Hagen.

His acting career spans decades.

He made his Hollywood debut with an uncredited bit part as a drummer boy in Disney’s “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” (1954). He was active in theater in the 1960s, appearing in “Absence of a Cello” (1964) and directing “Lovers and Strangers” (1968).

But he leaped to leading man status in Elaine May’s cult comedy “The Heartbreak Kid.” He played an immature salesman who strays from his new wife (Jeannie Berlin, May’s daughter) and falls for another woman (Cybill Shepherd) during his honeymoon. (The movie was remade with Ben Stiller in 2007.)

The family reportedly has no plans for a funeral and asks that donations be made to the charity of your choice in his memory.