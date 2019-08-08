Charlie Sheen ‘vowed to bleed Denise Richards dry’ during divorce

Charlie Sheen vowed to “bleed” Denise Richards dry during their divorce battle.

Denise, 48, has admitted that her split from former husband Charlie Sheen was extremely nasty, and she had to turn to reality TV to pay her mounting debts.

Speaking during an episode of the ‘Daddy Issues’ podcast, she said: “Back during the show I did at E! [Denise Richards: It’s Complicated] I had to do that. I had too many legal bills with my ex-husband.

“He said he wanted to bleed me dry, and he did. Those legal fees add up quite fast.

“It was difficult for me to get a job back then because I was perceived as doing something very [negative] with Charlie, so that was very hard – when you’re misunderstood and you want to keep your personal life private and when it’s out there.”

Denise and Charlie, 54 – who is the father of her daughters Sam, 15, and 14-year-old Lola – married in 2002, and Denise filed for divorce in 2005.