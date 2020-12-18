‘Cheers to 7!’ Tessanne Chin celebrates anniversary of ‘The Voice’ victory

It’s been seven years since Jamaican Tessanne Chin won season 5 of

Marking the seventh anniversary of her win, Chin shared a heartwarming Instagram post yesterday, December 17.

She said, “7 years ago today my life changed in so many ways. I’ll never forget this feeling.”

The Adam Levine-coached contestant continued, “There have been ups and downs, hills and valleys but I have to say, some of the best things, the important things remained the same.”

She noted that entering The Voice was an “amazing experience” which saw her surrounded by “incredible people”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tessanne Chin (@thebestess)

Her fans were not left out, as she thanks them for supporting her on the journey.

“What a journey it has been so far, it has lead me here to a place of peace , restoration, joy and surrender to all that is and is to come.”