Chef Lumley engaged to longtime girlfriend

Chef Lumley engaged to longtime girlfriendMonday, March 01, 2021
|
Congratulatory messages are pouring in for popular Jamaican chef Brian Lumley who got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Mishonie Swack recently.
Lumley used Instagram on Sunday (February 28) where he made the announcement and shared photos from the joyous occasion.
“I choose you forever my love, thank you, you have made me the happiest man in this world. Through thick and thin.. #ShesaidYes #Ms.Pretty now #Mrs.Pretty,” said Lumley who captioned a photo of himself and his soon-to-be wife in a lip lock. Following Lumley’s announcement about his engagement to the Clarendon native, he has been flooded with congratulatory messages from members of the entertainment fraternity including Sean Paul’s wife, Jodi Jinx; artiste manager, Kasi Henry; and dancehall producer Skatta Burrell.
Lumley was previously the owner of a popular fine-dining restaurant 689 which specialised in Jamaican fusion dishes.
Following the closure of 689, Lumley moved to Dubai where he continued to practise his culinary craft, recently returning to Jamaica where he’s now the executive chef at the R Hotel.
