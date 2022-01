Cher apologizes for “not appropriate”George Floyd tweet

So last week, while watching Derek Chauvin on trial for the murder of

“Was talking with Mom & She Said ‘I Watched Trial Of Policeman Who Killed George Floyd, & Cried’. I Said ‘Mom, I Know This Is Gonna Sound CRAZY, But.. I Kept Thinking …..Maybe If I’d Been There,…I Could’ve Helped.â€

Although seemingly well-intentioned, she faced major backlash with people accusing her of having a white saviour complex.

However, Cher initially tried to reassure her fans that her tweet was harmless. “You Don’t Know What I’ve Done, Who I Am,Or What I Believe. I CAN, I HAVE, & I WILL…HELP,†she tweeted.

But the 74-year-old later returned to delete her first tweets, and apologize. After speaking with a friend, Cher said she now realizes the gravity of her words.

“You Can Piss Ppl Off, & Hurt Them By Not Knowing Everything That’s “NOT Appropriate†To Say. I know Ppl Apologize When They’re In a Jam,BUT TO GOD, IM TRULY SORRY If I Upset AnyOne In Blk Community.I Know My â¤.â€