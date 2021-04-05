Cher apologizes for “not appropriate”George Floyd tweet

Cher apologizes for “not appropriate”George Floyd tweetMonday, April 05, 2021
So last week, while watching Derek Chauvin on trial for the murder of
â€œWas talking with Mom & She Said â€˜I Watched Trial Of Policeman Who Killed George Floyd, & Criedâ€™. I Said â€˜Mom, I Know This Is Gonna Sound CRAZY, But.. I Kept Thinking â€¦..Maybe If Iâ€™d Been There,â€¦I Couldâ€™ve Helped.â€
Although seemingly well-intentioned, she faced major backlash with people accusing her of having a white saviour complex.
However, Cher initially tried to reassure her fans that her tweet was harmless. â€œYou Donâ€™t Know What Iâ€™ve Done, Who I Am,Or What I Believe. I CAN, I HAVE, & I WILLâ€¦HELP,â€ she tweeted.
But the 74-year-old later returned to delete her first tweets, and apologize. After speaking with a friend, Cher said she now realizes the gravity of her words.
â€œYou Can Piss Ppl Off, & Hurt Them By Not Knowing Everything Thatâ€™s â€œNOT Appropriateâ€ To Say. I know Ppl Apologize When Theyâ€™re In a Jam,BUT TO GOD, IM TRULY SORRY If I Upset AnyOne In Blk Community.I Know My â¤.â€
