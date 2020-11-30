Cher rescues ‘world’s loneliest elephant’

American singer, Cher has rescued a 36-year-old overweight Asian elephant known as Kaavan. Kavaan spent much of his life languishing alone in captivity in a controversial Islamabad zoo.

There he suffered from a lack of exercise as well as cracked and malformed nails due to living in an inappropriate structure. His condition was made even worst after his partner died in 2012. He was subsequently dubbed “world’s loneliest elephant”. Cher has been a part of a huge social media campaign to relocate him since 2016.

Her efforts were rewarded when Kavaan was loaded on a plane en route to Cambodia this morning.

Cher will greet Kaavan, in his new home after fighting to help transfer the animal to a sanctuary in Cambodia.

The Believe singer was recorded holding a white rose as she awaited for Kaavan to arrive in Cambodia from the Pakistani zoo.

Cher found out about Kaavan from people on Twitter, according to a statement from the Smithsonian Channel, which is producing a documentary on the elephant’s story.

“I thought, ‘how can I fix this? How can I save an elephant who’s been shackled to a shed for 17 years and who is a thousand miles away?’,” Cher said. “This is Free The Wild’s first big rescue and I am so proud.”