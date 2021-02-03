Child finds dinosaur footprint from 220 million years ago

What’s the most interesting thing you’ve ever found on a walk? Probably

garbage, we’re guessing.

Well, one four-year-old girl in Wales discovered a dinosaur footprint from 220 million years ago!

That’s right, Lily Wilder was out for a walk on the beach with her family at Bendricks Bay in south Wales when she came across the Jurassic print in December.

Lily’s mom, Sally, shared the experience in a release from the Amgueddfa Cymru National Museum Wales. “It was Lily and [her dad] Richard who discovered the footprint,” her mom Sally said in a statement. “Lily saw it as they were walking along and said, ‘Daddy, look.’ When Richard came home and showed me the photograph, I thought it looked amazing. Richard thought it was too good to be true. I was put in touch with experts who took it from there.”

The footprint was described as “the best specimen ever found on this beach” which is well-known for turning up such historic samples.

It’s not clear what type of dinosaur left behind the 4 inches long print but, a it is believed to have been a slender animal that walked on its two hind feet, standing about 2 ½ feet tall and 8 feet long.

The footprint was legally removed from the beach with permission from Natural Resource Wales, and was taken to the National Museum Cardiff to be protected and studied by scientists.