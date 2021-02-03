Child finds dinosaur footprint from 220 million years ago

Child finds dinosaur footprint from 220 million years agoWednesday, February 03, 2021
|
What’s the most interesting thing you’ve ever found on a walk? Probably
garbage, we’re guessing.
Well, one four-year-old girl in Wales discovered a dinosaur footprint from 220 million years ago!
That’s right, Lily Wilder was out for a walk on the beach with her family at Bendricks Bay in south Wales when she came across the Jurassic print in December.
Lily’s mom, Sally, shared the experience in a release from the Amgueddfa Cymru National Museum Wales. “It was Lily and [her dad] Richard who discovered the footprint,” her mom Sally said in a statement. “Lily saw it as they were walking along and said, ‘Daddy, look.’ When Richard came home and showed me the photograph, I thought it looked amazing. Richard thought it was too good to be true. I was put in touch with experts who took it from there.”
The footprint was described as “the best specimen ever found on this beach” which is well-known for turning up such historic samples.
It’s not clear what type of dinosaur left behind the 4 inches long print but, a it is believed to have been a slender animal that walked on its two hind feet, standing about 2 ½ feet tall and 8 feet long.
The footprint was legally removed from the beach with permission from Natural Resource Wales, and was taken to the National Museum Cardiff to be protected and studied by scientists.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy