Children get the gift of hearing

Children get the gift of hearingFriday, March 06, 2020
|
Scores of Jamaican children with hearing impairment have been given the gift of hearing. They were presented with free, custom-made hearing aids, during a special mission by the Starkey Hearing Foundation at the Chinese Benevolent Association in St. Andrew on Tuesday (March 3).
Starkey has been working in Jamaica since 2017, with annual missions to Kingston and St. James, aimed at reaching Jamaicans with hearing challenges.
The programme of support entails identifying and evaluating patients, then taking moulds or impressions for the hearing aids and returning to the island to fit persons with the devices.
Patients benefit from regular aftercare, where they receive counselling and support on the care of the devices at no cost to them.
Juliet Holness, in her address at the World Hearing Day handover ceremony, commended the United States-based charity for the support provided to Jamaicans with hearing impairment over the years.
“By the end of today, 2,400 Jamaicans will be able to hear. It brings tears to my eyes very often. Thank you for finding the time and a solution that suits our country and our people. We are eternally grateful,” She said.
