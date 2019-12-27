Children having depression symptoms as young as seven years-old, study finds

Children having depression symptoms as young as seven years-old, study findsFriday, December 27, 2019
|
Children get depressed too, and a study has found that signs of depression can be detected in children as young as 7 years-old.
US researchers from Northeastern University in Boston studied almost 100 children. They found they could predict which would suffer depressive symptoms at the age of 11 by scanning their brains when they were seven.
An MRI scan was done on the youngsters and the two parts of the brain believed to control decision-making and mood were analyzed.
High blood flow between these brain regions indicates that cells are ‘talking’ to each other, and suggests those children manage their emotions well.
But low blood flow may suggest the opposite.
Children with low blood flow showed more signs of depression in a behavioural assessment four years later.
This assessment was done by interviewing the children’s parents. In addition, the researchers also graded the youngsters on ‘internalising’ behaviours such as withdrawing from friends and family, signs of anxiety and physical symptoms such as extreme tiredness.
They found almost one in five children saw their depressive symptoms worsen over the four years.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy