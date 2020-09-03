Too much time screen time puts children at greater of obesity

We know, sometimes it’s just easier to give your child the tablet and tell them to go to their rooms. But while this may grant you some much needed quiet time, it’s potentially making your child obese.

A study by the Royal College of Surgeons analysed more than 4,000 children and concluded that those who spend more time on their tablets and get less sleep are more likely to become obese.

The researchers followed 4,285 children in eight different countries in Europe between 2010 and 2014. Participants were aged two to 11.

Parents reported how much time their children spent on average watching TV, playing game consoles, using a mobile phone, computer or tablet, and sleeping each day.

The researchers found that screen time and sleep duration had an inverse correlation, meaning a decrease in one caused an increase in the other. It showed children who used screens more, slept less.

The study found that every extra hour of screen use, youngsters are 16 per cent more likely to become overweight or obese.

While every hour less of sleep drove up the risk by 23 per cent, according to the study of more than 4,000 children.

The study was presented at this year’s European and International Conference on Obesity (ECOICO).