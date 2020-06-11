Chinese professor wants women to have more than one husbands at the same time

Chinese professor wants women to have more than one husbands at the same timeThursday, June 11, 2020
|
In a bid to prevent more Chinese men ending up unmarried, a Chinese professor has suggested a very unconventional idea.
Prof Yew-Kwang Ng, a 77-year-old economist wants authorities to consider letting women have two or more husbands at the same time.
China has a lot of unmarried men due to his wide gender imbalance. It is estimated that by 2050 30 million Chinese men won’t be able to find a wife in his country.
Professor Ng, believes that his proposition could be a way to help the nation’s army of bachelors find their better half as well as happiness.
“[If a man’s] natural biological and psychological needs cannot be met appropriately, it will certainly bring a substantial negative impact on his happiness,” Prof Ng said in an opinion piece published on June 2 through popular Chinese outlet NetEase.
Professor Ng put forward two suggestions; that prostitution and polyantry be legalized. However, he was quick to point out that he was not promoting it, but simply saw it as a way to fix Chinese society.
“If it weren’t for the serious imbalance of the male and female ratio, I would not think of polyandry at all,” he argued.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy