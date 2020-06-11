Chinese professor wants women to have more than one husbands at the same time

In a bid to prevent more Chinese men ending up unmarried, a Chinese professor has suggested a very unconventional idea.

Prof Yew-Kwang Ng, a 77-year-old economist wants authorities to consider letting women have two or more husbands at the same time.

China has a lot of unmarried men due to his wide gender imbalance. It is estimated that by 2050 30 million Chinese men won’t be able to find a wife in his country.

Professor Ng, believes that his proposition could be a way to help the nation’s army of bachelors find their better half as well as happiness.

“[If a man’s] natural biological and psychological needs cannot be met appropriately, it will certainly bring a substantial negative impact on his happiness,” Prof Ng said in an opinion piece published on June 2 through popular Chinese outlet NetEase.

Professor Ng put forward two suggestions; that prostitution and polyantry be legalized. However, he was quick to point out that he was not promoting it, but simply saw it as a way to fix Chinese society.

“If it weren’t for the serious imbalance of the male and female ratio, I would not think of polyandry at all,” he argued.