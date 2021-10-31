Chiney K talks riding new waves on the radio and plans to expand beauty line

Social media Influencer Chiney K has been nothing but busy this year.

Following her win on the Social House, she’s landed a gig on Fyah 105.

‘Fire It Up’ hit Fyah 105 FM on Monday (October 4) which sees Chiney K teaming up with Copper Shaun.

“It is a really good vibe,” Chiney K told BUZZ.

According to Chiney K, working with Copper Shaun is a “good synergy” as the two compliment each other and create an overall positive vibe for the listeners.

For Chiney K the experience thus far, reminds her of her college days, when she also hosted a show on radio.

“What I’ learned in college is something i have certainly employed on Fyah It Up. However, it is more than just radio. I am also on social too, so I am engaging the fans there as well ” she said.

“Radio is certainly a lot different but mixing radio and social is this hybrid that I think is helping to bolster the popularity of the programme, “she added.

Chiney K, whose real name is Kerry Ann Collins,also used the ocasion to share that she was still working on her Joli Faire brand.

According to Chiney K she has plans to expand the line, adding in new products like shampoos and conditioners.

“Look out for. Stay tuned. Keep up with me on social media platforms, I will have an announcement there pretty soon, ” she added