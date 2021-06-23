Chris Brown accused of hitting a woman in her head, making her weave fall out

Chris Brown accused of hitting a woman in her head, making her weave fall outWednesday, June 23, 2021
R&B singer Chris Brown is accused of hitting a woman during an argument in a Los Angeles home on Friday (June 18).
According to police reports, the incident is being investigated as a battery and will be referred to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office.
While many details have not been released about the incident, TMZ reports that the woman said Chris Brown struck her in her head and made part of her weave come out.
However, the outlet’s sources say no arrest has been made, and the alleged victim has no injuries.
As you may recall BUZZ Fam, this isn’t the first time that Chris Brown’s name has been associated with physically assaulting a woman. In 2009, he assaulted his then-girlfriend Rihanna and received five years probation and community service as a result.
And in 2017, another former girlfriend – actress and model Karrueche Tran – was granted a five-year restraining order against the Grammy-winning artiste.
