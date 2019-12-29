Chris Gayle fÃªtes Rollington Town residents at fun-filled â€˜Treat of the Centuryâ€™

Celebrities are feeling the holiday spirit and Jamaican international cricketer, Chris Gayle, through his foundation warmed the hearts of hundreds of youngsters at a charity event on Saturday (Dec 28).

The event, dubbed the â€˜Treat of the Centuryâ€™, held in Rollington Town where the cricketer grew up, saw efforts across various arms of corporate Jamaica joining in on the cause to bring joy members of the Kingston community.

Playing the role of Santa Claus, Gayle welcomed scores of children to indulge in a day filled with treats and activities. This involved rides such as waterslides, a foam pit, bounce-abouts, trampolines among a slew of other entertainment thrills.

The Universe Boss was also joined in his efforts by Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Minister of Entertainment Olivia Grange.

#ChrisGayle sharing the love with children from Rollington Town and surrounding communities.Posted by Hon. Olivia "Babsy"Grange onÂ Saturday, December 28, 2019

Holness, while commending the efforts of the athlete, underscored the importance of seeking ways to give back to oneâ€™s hometown.

â€œChris Gayle took time off from his busy international sporting schedule to treat the children of Rollington Town where he grew up. I was very happy to be a part of the festivities and be in the presence of one of our great athletes,â€ he shared in an Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram Chris Gayle (@chrisgayle333) took time off from his busy international sporting schedule to treat the children of Rollington Town where he grew up. I was very happy to be part of the festivities and be in the presence of one of our great athletes.A post shared by Hon. Andrew Holness Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡² (@andrewholnessjm) on Dec 28, 2019 at 6:43pm PST

The event elicited positive feedback and support from Rollington Town, which collectively thanked Gayle for his generosity and not forgetting his roots.

To close off the event, residents were treated to an entertaining set from Dancehall sensation Tanto Blacks, who had the crowd glued to his performance.