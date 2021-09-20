Chris Rock has COVID-19

Comedian and actor Chris Rock has tested positive for COVID-19.

Rock announced the news on Sunday via Twitter and inferred that he may be experiencing severe symptoms.

“Hey guys I just found out I have COVID, trust me you don’t want this,” Rock tweeted. “Get vaccinated.”

Rock, who has been a staunch advocate of the COVID-19 vaccine shared in May on The Tonight Show that he had received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

I’m two-shots Rock, that’s what they call me,” the “Tamborine” comedian quipped, before specifying he received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is a single-dose jab. “That’s the food stamps of vaccines.”

Rock jokingly said that he used his celebrity status to cut the vaccine line.

“I was like, ‘Step aside, Betty White, I did ‘Pootie Tang.’ Step aside, old people,’” he joked. “I was like Billy Zane on the Titanic. Leo [DiCaprio] died. Billy Zane lived to see another day. I don’t want to be Leo at the bottom of the ocean. Billy Zane got another woman after that thing.

“In reality, you want to be Leo — but not in that movie.”