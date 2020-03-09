Chris Rock splits from girlfriend of 4 years

Chris Rock has split from his girlfriend.

The 55-year-old comedian is said to have “quietly broken up” with Megalyn Echikunwoke a few months ago, four years into their relationship.

A source explained to the New York Post newspaper’s Page Six column that Chris wasn’t ready to settle down again following his painful divorce from Malaak Compton-Rock, who he was married to for 18 years until their break-up was finalised in 2016.

In 2017, the comic admitted he had had to “reset” his entire life following his divorce.

He said: “Getting divorced, you have to f***ing start over. You get to reset. It’s not a breakdown, but something in your life broke down.”

In the same interview, he confessed to being unfaithful to his wife with three women, including one who is famous.

He said: “I was a piece of s**t.”

He went on to heap praise on 36-year-old Megalyn.

He said: “She’s got her own dough, it’s amazing.”

The ‘Madagascar’ star’s’ divorce took two years to finalise and he’s previously reflected on the difficult custody battle he faced for joint care of daughters Zahra, 17, and Lola, 15.

He said in one comedy special: “I had to pay for a lawyer to divorce me. That’s like hiring a hitman to kill you.

“I had to go through a custody fight for my kids. Just to see my kids, man.

“You don’t want to be a man in family court. You don’t want to be a black man in any court.”

The ‘Grown Ups’ actor previously insisted he won’t get married again.

He quipped: “Would I ever get married again? Not if it would cure AIDS.”