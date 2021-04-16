Chrissy Teigen is back on Twitter

Chrissy Teigen is back on TwitterFriday, April 16, 2021
Chrissy Teigen made it all of
“Turns out it feels TERRIBLE to silence yourself and also no longer enjoy belly chuckles randomly throughout the day and also lose like 2000 friends at once lol,” she tweeted on Friday morning.
The model added, “I choose to take the bad with the good!!”
Teigen surprised all of us in March when she revealed to her over 13 million followers that she was leaving the platform.
“This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something,” she tweeted at the time.
But as it turns out, Twitter had become such an integral part of her life, that she simply cannot live without it.
“how have you been what’s going on do you have any fun anecdotes i have missed you dearly,” an excited Teigen tweeted.
Adding; “I’ve spent weeks just saying tweets to shampoo bottles.”
