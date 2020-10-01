“How can this be real”: Chrissy Teigen, John Legend share loss of third child

Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend

are mourning the loss of their third child days after she was admitted to

hospital for pregnancy complications.

Teigen shared that the couple are “shocked and in the deep kind of pain you only hear about” in a heartbreaking Instagram post late last evening

“We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions,” the former model said. “It just wasn’t enough.”

The 34-year-old revealed that the child would have been named Jack, a process they had previously delayed until after the births of their first two children.

“We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us,” she said adding “Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”

She later wrote on Twitter, “Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real.”

Teigen also extended gratitude to well-wishers who extended condolences to her and Legend.

Celebrity friend Kim Kardashian West said “We’re always here for you and love you guys so much”, while actress Gabrielle Union added “We love you guys so much and we will be here for whatever yall need. Always.”

The couple announced they were expecting their third child together in mid-August, but it’s not clear how far along she was in the pregnancy.