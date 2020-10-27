Chrissy Teigen opens up after loss of son: “Jack will always be loved”

Chrissy Teigen has opened up about the recent loss of her

third child with husband, John Legend.

The former model turned TV host, in an open letter on Medium, said she did not know when she would be ready to address the death. “Part of me thought it would be early on, when I was still really feeling the pain of what happened. I thought I would sit in the corner of my bedroom with the lights dimmed, just rolling off my thoughts,” she said.

Teigen continued, “After we first lost Jack, I found myself incredibly worried that I wasn’t able to thank everyone for their extreme kindness … I wanted to thank everyone, share our story with each individual person. But I knew I was in no state to.”

She said she had been placed on bed rest by doctors as she tried to reach the 28-week mark which was considered safer for an early delivery. “My doctors diagnosed me with partial placenta abruption. I had always had placenta problems. I had to deliver Miles a month early because his stomach wasn’t getting enough food from my placenta.”

The star also took the time to explain the reason behind the hospital photos after the delivery, that many took issue with. “I had asked my mom and John to take pictures, no matter how uncomfortable it was … He hated it. I could tell. It didn’t make sense to him at the time. But I knew I needed to know of this moment forever, the same way I needed to remember us kissing at the end of the aisle, the same way I needed to remember our tears of joy after Luna and Miles. And I absolutely knew I needed to share this story.”

While sending love to everyone who supported her, Teigen concluded “I wrote this because I knew for me I needed to say something before I could move on from this and return back to life, so I truly thank you for allowing me to do so. Jack will always be loved, explained to our kids as existing in the wind and trees and the butterflies they see.”