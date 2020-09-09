Chrissy Teigen placed on bed rest

Chrissy Teigen placed on bed restWednesday, September 09, 2020
|
Chrissy Teigen has been placed on bed rest for two weeks.
Teigen is currently expecting her third child with husband John Legend. She took to social media on Tuesday (September 8) to let fans know that she has been placed on bed rest.
However, the Cravings author did not divulge why she was on bed rest. But she did give fans a more in-depth look at how sheâ€™s spending her time.
In addition to asking for the best sandwich shops in Los Angeles, and eating pizza, Chrissy also took to herÂ social mediaÂ late Wednesday to show her and her four-year-old daughterÂ LunaÂ working on a Plush Craft project.
â€œThis is such a cute little activity,â€ the 34-year-old star shared as she explained the steps to making a â€œfuzzy unicorn.â€
