Chrissy Teigen placed on bed rest

Chrissy Teigen has been placed on bed rest for two weeks.

Teigen is currently expecting her third child with husband John Legend. She took to social media on Tuesday (September 8) to let fans know that she has been placed on bed rest.

Teigen announced on social media that she's on official 2 week bed rest and is taking this time to learn how to sew capes and kid clothes.

However, the Cravings author did not divulge why she was on bed rest. But she did give fans a more in-depth look at how sheâ€™s spending her time.

In addition to asking for the best sandwich shops in Los Angeles, and eating pizza, Chrissy also took to her social media late Wednesday to show her and her four-year-old daughter Luna working on a Plush Craft project.

"This is such a cute little activity," the 34-year-old star shared as she explained the steps to making a "fuzzy unicorn."