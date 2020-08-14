Chrissy Teigen pregnant with third child

Chrissy Teigen pregnant with third childFriday, August 14, 2020
|
Congratulations are in order for John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen, who are expecting their third child.
Chrissy Teigen shared a video on social media on Thursday (August 13) of her baby bump. In the selfie video, she posed in a black jacket and black leggings with the bump displayed prominently.
They are already parents to daughter, four-year-old Luna and two-year-old son, Miles.
Rumours of Teigen’s pregnancy started spreading after the family appeared together in the music video for Legend and Gary Clark Jr’s new song, Wild.
Legend is seen embracing his wife from behind, as she cradles her small baby bump. Teigen has been open in the past about the couple’s struggles with infertility. They conceived their first two children using in vitro fertilisation.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy