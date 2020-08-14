Chrissy Teigen pregnant with third child

Congratulations are in order for John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen, who are expecting their third child.

Chrissy Teigen shared a video on social media on Thursday (August 13) of her baby bump. In the selfie video, she posed in a black jacket and black leggings with the bump displayed prominently.

They are already parents to daughter, four-year-old Luna and two-year-old son, Miles.

Rumours of Teigen’s pregnancy started spreading after the family appeared together in the music video for Legend and Gary Clark Jr’s new song, Wild.

Legend is seen embracing his wife from behind, as she cradles her small baby bump. Teigen has been open in the past about the couple’s struggles with infertility. They conceived their first two children using in vitro fertilisation.