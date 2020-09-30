Chrissy Teigen talks pregnancy scare from hospital bed

Fans of Chrissy Teigen are breathing a sigh of relief after the celeb took to Instagram to explain why she was rushed to hospital on Monday (September 28).

Teigen, who is pregnant with her third child with singer John Legend, was admitted to hospital for excessive bleeding.

The bleeding was caused from a weak placenta, Tiegen revealed, sharing that she had to have two blood transfusions to stabilise her.

“Hello from hospital. Ato have my second blood transfusion which truly truly truly sounds more dramatic than it is. It’s an IV, but instead of fluids, the blood of some kind human being out there,” said Teigen in an Instagram post.

“Baby and I are completely fine, just missing the little things like walking…cooking…playing with the other buttbutts. came across this little gem from ringing in 2020. It all makes sense now,” she added sharing a throwback photo from a New Year’s party.

Teigen shared further details about her ordeal in a subsequent live on the social media platform

“We’re talking about more than your period girls, it’s definitely not spotting. A lot of people spot but it’s usually fine. Mine was a lot,” she said

adding, “like if you were to turn a faucet onto low and leave it there…It was at the point today where it was never stopping, the bleeding.”

Tiegen and John Legend married in 2013 and welcomed daughter Luna in 2016 and son Miles in 2018; both conceived with help of IVF.