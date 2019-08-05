Chrissy Teigen wants a third baby with John Legend

Chrissy Teigen wants a third baby with John LegendMonday, August 05, 2019
|
Chrissy Teigen wants another baby.
The 33-year-old model already has three-year-old Luna and 14-month-old Miles with her husband, John Legend. However, she says there’s room for one more in their family.
When the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model posted a picture of her brood on Instagram, one fan commented: “I think you can fit one more little one on the end,” and Chrissy said she was keen to do just that – though not for a few more years.
She responded: “Gonna try to wait a few years before attempting again. These guys are exhausting!”
However, her current view on a third child differs from the comments she made in 2018 when she was still pregnant with Miles, as she said she didn’t want to be pregnant throughout her 30s.
She said at the time: “I think I do want to have another baby after this and then get hot. … I just want to [have] babies, back to back to back, but then I think maybe I want to have my 30s, really live in my 30s and not just be pregnant throughout them.”
