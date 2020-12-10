Christina Milian is pregnant with baby number 3!

Congrats are in order for actress and singer Christina Milian, as she revealed that sheâ€™s got another bun in the oven.

Milian announced her pregnancy with the cutest picture ever! Her partner, French singer and songwriter Matt Pokora, is seen kissing on her growing tummy while the sun sets in the background on the beach.

â€œYou and Me + 3 ŸŒÂ #morelove,â€ she wrote.

And Pokora was in the comments showing his love and excitement in the way we do it now â€“ using emojis: â€œŸ‘¨â€Ÿ‘©â€Ÿ‘§â€Ÿ‘¦+1 Ÿ™Ÿ¼â¤ï¸â€

Christina is mom to nine-year-old daughter Violet, who she shares with her ex-husband, The Dream.

In January of this year, she gave birth to her first child with her partner Pokora.

â€œIsaiah 1/20/20,â€ she captioned the beautiful photo then. â€œSimply perfect. The world is yours Son. Love, Mom & Dad.â€