Ciara wanted to be a hairdresser
Monday, April 06, 2020
|
Ciara wanted to be a hairdresser and has been honing her braiding skills whilst in isolation as she admitted it was one of her “passions” growing up.
The Thinkin Bout You hitmaker has been honing her braiding skills whilst in isolation. Taking to Instagram, she shared: “I used to want to own Hair Salons when I was younger. It’s fair to say doing hair is still one of my passions. Mommy’s Braids #Braids. (sic)”
Meanwhile, the 34-year-old singer and her husband Russell Wilson have donated a million meals to their local foodbank, the Seattle Food LifeLine.
The 31-year-old NFL player said in a video shared to the couple’s social media pages: “This worldwide pandemic coronavirus is changing the world second by second, minute by minute. People are losing loved ones. The elderly and the young. The people in between. You think about people losing jobs—even in Seattle. What we’ve decided to do is partner up with our local food bank in Seattle, Seattle Food LifeLine, and we’re gonna donate a million meals and hopefully make a difference.”
