Ciara’s Prayer-singer dishes the divine details that led her to life partner

It’s the prayer ladies all over the world have been waiting for. Ever since Russell Wilson and Ciara made their relationship public some five years ago, the two have been the epitome of ‘relationship goals’.

Wilson, a quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks has been doting on his gorgeous singer/dancer wife, publicly declaring his affection for her at every turn. Over the years, Ciara equally expressing how smitten she is by Wilson, let it spill that she manifested the love life she wanted through prayer.

Since then, women hoping to find their very own ‘Russell Wilson’ have been requesting that the I Bet singer to share the prayer.

Well, she finally has!

In a track called Ciara’s Prayer by Summer Walker, the multi-talented entertainer shared the divine words that brought her and Wilson together. Ciara who narrates the song’s intro, held nothing back as she revealed her prayer in its entirety. And we have to say, word is power. Sis manifested everything she wanted in a partner and God even gave her extra for her troubles.

“Jesus, I need you. I don’t fully understand everything right now, but I know you have great plans for me. I’m hurting, but there’s purpose in my pain. I need you. I need you to restore my faith in love, give me strength. I know I can’t do it all on my own, I’m tired, I don’t wanna hurt no more, I don’t wanna feel like this ever again,” a part of the prayer reads.

“Thank you for hearing my cry, thank you for hearing my heart, I know you’ll do what’s right with it. I’m broken but I’m beautifully broken. I know you will help me put all of the right pieces together. I know my pain is not in vain. I know that my baby is the most precious gift you have given me in lif, and I thank you for that, thank you. Cover and protect us, Lord,” it continues.

The prayer then gets very specific as Ciara outlines exactly what she wants in a man. “I pray the nxt man of my life will be my husband. I pray he loves me, leads me, guides me, reassures me, I pray that he holds me, I pray that I have everything I want and need in him. I pray he will love me the way that you love me. Your love is unconditional. You are the way, the truth and the life, in you there’s hope. Lord, you say “Love is patient, love is kind, it does not envy”, I believe in this pure love, this is what I want.”

Well, there you have it ladies, Ciara’s Prayer from her heart to your ears. We hope it brings you as much blessings.