Cinnamon linked to blood sugar control in prediabetes, study finds

BUZZ Fam, if you are prediabetes you may want to increase the amount of cinnamon you eat. Don’t get complacent with the ‘pre’ in prediabetes, it’s actually a serious health condition where blood sugar levels are higher than normal, but not high enough yet to be diagnosed as diabetes. Prediabetes puts you at an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and stroke.

But eating a lot of cinnamon may reduce its risks.

A study has found that cinnamon may slow the progression to type 2 diabetes.

The study was done at Boston’s Joslin Diabetes Center, and analysed 51 people with elevated blood sugars.

“Our 12-week study showed beneficial effects of adding cinnamon to the diet on keeping blood sugar levels stable in participants with prediabetes,” study author Dr. Giulio Romeo, a staff physician at Boston’s Joslin Diabetes Center and the division of endocrinology at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center said.

“These findings provide the rationale for longer and larger studies to address if cinnamon can reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes over time,” he added.

Cinnamon has been used in Ayurvedic medicine to treat respiratory and digestive problems for centuries. Ancient Egyptians used cinnamon as a perfume during the embalming process, while Romans used it in funeral pyres to mask the stench of burning flesh.