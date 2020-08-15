Clarks Originals to donate Wallabees to Maverley Primary and Junior High school

Clarks Originals to donate Wallabees to Maverley Primary and Junior High schoolSaturday, August 15, 2020
|
Students who attend the Maverley Primary and Junior High School in Kingston will be gifted with a pair of Wallabees from Clarks Originals. This is being done through its collaboration with Jamaican-born football star Raheem Sterling who is a past student of the school.
The United Kingdom shoe brand made the announcement on its Instagram account. It said the project is in celebration of its partnership with Sterling.
Sterling is the face for a Bathing Ape and Clarks Originals collaboration which features the Desert Clarks and the Wallabees Clarks.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy