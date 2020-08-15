Clarks Originals to donate Wallabees to Maverley Primary and Junior High school

Students who attend the Maverley Primary and Junior High School in Kingston will be gifted with a pair of Wallabees from Clarks Originals. This is being done through its collaboration with Jamaican-born football star Raheem Sterling who is a past student of the school.

The United Kingdom shoe brand made the announcement on its Instagram account. It said the project is in celebration of its partnership with Sterling.

View this post on Instagram Raheem Sterling for Clarks Originals. We sat down with Raheem Sterling to create a very special product inspired by his Jamaican roots. To celebrate the project, we have set up a community partnership with Maverley Primary & Junior High School in Kingston, Raheemâ€™s alma mater. We are also making a pair of brand new Wallabees available for all the kids at the school. 03.09.20 #ClarksandJamaica @sterling7A post shared by Clarks Originals (@clarksoriginals) on Aug 15, 2020 at 3:00am PDT

Sterling is the face for a Bathing Ape and Clarks Originals collaboration which features the Desert Clarks and the Wallabees Clarks.