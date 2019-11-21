Cleaning eyelash extensions make them last longer

Believe it or not, some people do not clean their eyelash extensions.

And this is causing an increase in the number of cases involving eyelash lice. Read more on that here: https://buzz-caribbean.com/article/doctors-say-eyelash-extensions-are-helping-to-spread-lice/

They do not clean their lash extensions because they want them to last longer. But BUZZ fam, did you know that cleaning your eyelash extensions actually make them last much longer?

But don’t just take our word for it. Tracey Law has been working as a lash technician for two years. She owns Lashes by Yeuk Yan, in Kingston, Jamaica.

“Little do they know that not cleaning them will make them fall off faster. Not washing or cleaning the lashes will lead to buildup of oils, dead skin cells and other debris. This will loosen the glue and cause shorter retention as the buildup promotes bacterial growth which degrades the glue, and the extension will come off,” she told BUZZ.

“It is mandatory to wash and clean your lashes with or without extensions. Cleaning of the lashes can be incorporated into one’s daily routine. While washing your face you must “wash” your lashes as well,” she added.

It really takes less than two minutes.

She recommends using the same soap you use on your face.

So there you have it BUZZ fam, to make your lashes last longer, and prevent lice from making their home there, please wash them!