Cleaning eyelash extensions make them last longer

Cleaning eyelash extensions make them last longerThursday, November 21, 2019
|
Believe it or not, some people do not clean their eyelash extensions.
And this is causing an increase in the number of cases involving eyelash lice. Read more on that here: https://buzz-caribbean.com/article/doctors-say-eyelash-extensions-are-helping-to-spread-lice/
They do not clean their lash extensions because they want them to last longer. But BUZZ fam, did you know that cleaning your eyelash extensions actually make them last much longer?
But don’t just take our word for it. Tracey Law has been working as a lash technician for two years. She owns Lashes by Yeuk Yan, in Kingston, Jamaica.
“Little do they know that not cleaning them will make them fall off faster. Not washing or cleaning the lashes will lead to buildup of oils, dead skin cells and other debris. This will loosen the glue and cause shorter retention as the buildup promotes bacterial growth which degrades the glue, and the extension will come off,” she told BUZZ.
“It is mandatory to wash and clean your lashes with or without extensions. Cleaning of the lashes can be incorporated into one’s daily routine. While washing your face you must “wash” your lashes as well,” she added.
It really takes less than two minutes.
She recommends using the same soap you use on your face.
So there you have it BUZZ fam, to make your lashes last longer, and prevent lice from making their home there, please wash them!
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy