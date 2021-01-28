Oscar-winning actress Cloris Leachman has died. She was 94 -years-old.

Leachman was best known for her role as the annoyingly perfect landlady Phyllis Lindstrom on The Mary Tyler Moore Show.

Her manager Juliet Green, told PEOPLE that she passed away on Wednesday (January 27) of natural causes.

“It’s been my privilege to work with Cloris Leachman, one of the most fearless actresses of our time. There was no one like Cloris. With a single look she had the ability to break your heart or make you laugh till the tears ran down your face. You never knew what Cloris was going to say or do and that unpredictable quality was part of her unparalleled magic,” she said.

“She loved her children and her grandchildren ferociously. A lifelong vegetarian, she was a passionate advocate for animal rights. The family requests that any donations in her name be made to PETA or Last Chance for Animals,” continues Green.

Leachman’s acting career spanned all of seven decades. She was one of the original members of the famed Actors Studio in New York City. Throughout her career, she has won an Oscar, a Golden Globe, gotten over 20 Emmys nominations and nine wins.