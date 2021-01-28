Actress Cloris Leachman has diedThursday, January 28, 2021
|
Oscar-winning actress Cloris Leachman has died. She was 94 -years-old.
Leachman was best known for her role as the annoyingly perfect landlady Phyllis Lindstrom on The Mary Tyler Moore Show.
Her manager Juliet Green, told PEOPLE that she passed away on Wednesday (January 27) of natural causes.
“It’s been my privilege to work with Cloris Leachman, one of the most fearless actresses of our time. There was no one like Cloris. With a single look she had the ability to break your heart or make you laugh till the tears ran down your face. You never knew what Cloris was going to say or do and that unpredictable quality was part of her unparalleled magic,” she said.
“She loved her children and her grandchildren ferociously. A lifelong vegetarian, she was a passionate advocate for animal rights. The family requests that any donations in her name be made to PETA or Last Chance for Animals,” continues Green.
Leachman’s acting career spanned all of seven decades. She was one of the original members of the famed Actors Studio in New York City. Throughout her career, she has won an Oscar, a Golden Globe, gotten over 20 Emmys nominations and nine wins.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy