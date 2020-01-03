Coca Cola Jamaica under fire for gay-friendly ‘Year to Share’ ad?

Beverage giants Coca Cola Jamaica is taking

a lot of heat from Jamaicans on social media as the company released a touching

advertisement on popular Google searches over the course of 2019.

The video, released in mid-December, has scores of Jamaicans outraged as one search about whether Vienna, Austria was ‘LGBT friendly’ featured a lesbian couple.

Two similar searches about ‘pro-gay law’, showing two men kissing after getting married, as well as ‘10 ideas for a Valentine’s day kiss’ highlighting another lesbian couple being affectionate in public, has not sat well with some Jamaicans.

The scene has incensed some Jamaicans to the point once-loyal customers have threatened to withdraw their support from Coca Cola – since they perceive the company to be pushing an agenda.

Others were shocked that a ‘Jamaican’ page posted the video, which remains live, and the anger was swift and callous.

“I can’t believe Coca Cola ‘JAMAICA’ post it, dem brave,” one woman commented, to which a man replied, “Naah buy no more cause them a support the fishes.”

“I knew something was wrong with Coca Cola, that’s why I don’t drink it and I am going stop sell it,” another woman said below the Facebook video.

One man, Howard Ferguson, who was seemingly beside himself with disbelief, wrote, “I kept restarting this video over and over again. I kept asking myself why the iconic brands that grew up with and got to love so much are endorsing lewd behaviour. It’s appalling. Just putting it decent.”

“When y’all idiots gonna stop pushing this on our kids as if it’s right? Oh forgot, selfish world. No one cares what’s right anymore,” Richard Leykis commented.

See the video below, BUZZ fam:

Would you believe that the Christmas spirit can change everything? Find out at https://www.ayeartoshare.com/ and if you know someone who this video can do well, invite them to watch it too.Posted by Coca-Cola Jamaica on Thursday, December 19, 2019

“Would you believe that the Christmas spirit can change everything? Find out at https://www.ayeartoshare.com/ and if you know someone who this video can do well, invite them to watch it too,” Coca Cola Jamaica’s caption for the video wrote.

The remainder of the heartwarming video was apparently overlooked by Jamaicans as the Coca Cola ad highlighted some of the biggest searches across the Internet from January to December.

BUZZ has reached out to Coca Cola for a comment.