College Dorms: The dos and dont’s for easy living

So your baby bird is finally ready to fly the nest and you want to make the transition into independence as seamless as possible.

If they are going to live on campus in a dormitory there are few things to consider when making life easier for everyone involved.

The Dos

Apply early for single-sex dorm rooms

If you want your little angel to be on a single-sex dorm you have to put in that request early, otherwise, you will get stuck with whatever is left. Aside from the obvious issue with sexual intercourse, co-ed dorms also tend to be noisy and rambunctious because they usually have more parties than the single-sex ones do. Since you sent your child to get an education and not to be caught up in partying, do your homework.

Get to know the roommates in shared living spaces.

If they will be sharing a room, check out the possible candidates for roommates. If you have certain religious beliefs and practices, ensure that this is communicated right off the bat to avoid awkwardness and/or later confrontation. Keep the lines of communication open from the start – makes for a more comfortable shared experience.

Walk with your essentials.

Do not take it for granted that everything you need will be in the room. You will need a bedside lamp, alarm clock, storage bins and a drying rack for laundry among other stuff.

When you do visit carry fruits and not junk food.

Remember the ‘freshman fifteen” is real and the last thing you need to promote is more bad habits. Some college students pack on at least 15 pounds in their first year away from home as they have less access to cooked meals.

The Dont’s

Try not to be a stalker.

Do not make friends with their roommate or bribe the person across the hall just so that he or she can give you information about their activities. When they find out and they will, they will not trust you and will be even more reluctant to share things with you that may actually be important.

Do not give them an unlimited credit card.

Talk about a recipe for disaster. Peer pressure and the need to fit in with new friends can lead to them making silly choices and you do not want to be left holding the bag (or the debt) afterwards. Instead of a credit card, add a certain amount of funds to their main account at stipulated times for them to live off. This will also teach them money management.

Do not call them every hour of the day.

In fact, do not call them for the first 24 hours. They are spreading their wings now. Let them fly. Let them be. If there was an emergency they would have let you know. Fall back.

