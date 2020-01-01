Come through, 2020! Kingston welcomes New Year with a bang

Grateful to have seen another the birth of another decade, thousands of Jamaicans ushered in New Year’s Day, January 1, 2020, in fine style with fireworks at the waterfront.

Spearheaded by the Urban Development Corporation (UDC), the 18th staging of fireworks over the picturesque Kingston Harbour saw scores of families, friends and children invading the downtown business district for a night of fun, frolic, and festivities!

The event was the most streamlined in recent years and with a heavy security presence from members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), people were just free to enjoy themselves in the company of their loved ones.

Patrons streamed in steadily to the admission-free event from as early as 7 pm, spurred on by a nearly endless supply of rides and attractions, food, drink and music.

Gospel artiste Jermaine Edwards invited the presence of the Lord to kickoff the watch night proceedings, followed by a conscious and ‘vibesy’ performance from Reggae songbird Etana.

Downtown Kingston needed some energy and who better to bring that than Ding Dong and the Ravers?

Hitting the crowd with hit (and dance) after hit, Jamaica’s new king of dance sent the audience into happy pandemonium, BUZZ fam – even inviting three kids on stage…

Fast-rising talent Mortimer was up next on the entertainment roster and performed four of his biggest songs Careful, Fight the Fight, Lightning and No Lie, which provided another welcomed change of pace to the dying embers of 2019.

Reggae veteran and musical Messenger Luciano serenaded sweet music to an appreciative Ocean Boulevard as he emerged with smash single Sweep Over My Soul.

Hitting the crowd with Where There Is Life, the singer pleaded for more love and peace into 2020…blasting the music industry for being too corrupt.

“A pure war tek over Jamaica…everywhere we go a pure ZOSO and State of Emergency and that cyah work,” he said.

Luciano beckoned for Jamaica and her people to renew their relationship with the Almighty as he crooned Serve Jah, Over Hills and It’s Me Again Jah.

Demanding a change, Luciano argued that the duty is upon everyone to restore morality and restore sanity in the minds of our people.

And with a passionate plea, the musician bowed out, leaving the capital city brimming with anticipation – five minutes away from the official countdown.

Hosts Miss Kitty and Ian ‘Ity’ Ellis brought on Minister of Entertainment Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange, who was joined by UDC General Manager Heather Pinnock and Mayor of Kingston Delroy Williams.

“We are so glad, as [the UDC], that you’ve come to join us again as we welcome a new year. We thank you for your support and you are the embodiment of what we do, so that you can live and work and we are so happy to have you here with us tonight!” Pinnock exclaimed.

10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1…HAPPY NEW YEAR!

The thunderous overhead explosions of colour provided the perfect contrast to the end of 2019 and the birth of 2020 and a new decade.

New Year’s Proposal

The festivities weren’t over though, BUZZ fam, as one couple got engaged at the stroke of midnight.

As news of the surprise proposal made rounds, Miss Kitty invited Narmeo Walker to prove his love for Tashanna McCarthy – melting all hearts in the process!

AWW! Don’t ya just love love, BUZZ fam?

The two lovebirds said they’ve been together for four years and the big step was almost too much for Tashanna, who was reduced to tears.

But she said yes! And the crowd burst into screams and cheers.

The year was already off to a great start – with love – and Dancehall entertainer Chi Chi Ching reinvigorated the crowd with a slew of his biggest songs, as some patrons filed out after a fulfilling night.

Happy new year, BUZZ fam!