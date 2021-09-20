Comedian and ‘Friday’ star AJ Johnson has died

AJ Johnson

According to TMZ, Johnson, who was best known for his performance as the petty thief Ezal was reportedly been found unresponsive in a shop earlier this month and rushed to hospital. No cause of death has been confirmed, the outlet reports.

Johnson’s career received a big break in 1990 when he was cast in hit comedy House Party and as a result, started performing standup around Los Angeles.

Another of his most prominent roles was in cult comedy The Players Club, which was directed by his Friday co-star, Ice Cube. The Players Club also stars a number of other prominent stars who have recently passed including Bernie Mac, Charlie Murphy, Tiny Lister and Michael Clarke Duncan.