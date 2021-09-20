Comedian and ‘Friday’ star AJ Johnson has died

Comedian and ‘Friday’ star AJ Johnson has diedMonday, September 20, 2021
|
AJ Johnson
According to TMZ, Johnson, who was best known for his performance as the petty thief Ezal was reportedly been found unresponsive in a shop earlier this month and rushed to hospital. No cause of death has been confirmed, the outlet reports.
Johnson’s career received a big break in 1990 when he was cast in hit comedy House Party and as a result, started performing standup around Los Angeles.
Another of his most prominent roles was in cult comedy The Players Club, which was directed by his Friday co-star, Ice Cube. The Players Club also stars a number of other prominent stars who have recently passed including Bernie Mac, Charlie Murphy, Tiny Lister and Michael Clarke Duncan.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy