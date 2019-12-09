Comedian Ity assisting vulnerable young males through fundraiser

It’s the time of the year

when many persons are giving back, and comedian Ian ‘Ity’ Ellis is doing just

that through his fundraiser, Charity and Cheer.

The event was held on Friday, December 6, at the Blue Mountain Suite of the Knutsford Hotel in St Andrew. Funds generated from the occasion will go towards infrastructural relief at the Clifton Boys’ Home in Darliston, Westmoreland.

The special affair cements the popular entertainer’s vision to stimulate and develop Jamaica’s young and vulnerable males through positive contributions.

The Clifton Boys’ Home, originally constructed to provide sustainable care for boys who are neglected, and victims of abuse, was destroyed in a fire in January 2017.

“It has been a thought of mine to say what can I do having been in show business for so many years. What can I do now that can really underscore my own social responsibility?” Ity questioned passionately.

Colin Hitchman from the Clifton Boys’ Home said that he was personally contacted by Ity, indicating his philanthropic interest in giving back to the boys in a unique way.

“He got to me a month ago. He asked me about the building and the project. He said that he is having this special day, and he wanted to make a contribution to a special project to help young people,” Hitchman told BUZZ.

“Currently, we have 28 boys that we are responsible for, but when this project is finished, it will be able to accommodate 40 boys.”

Now that the event has been held, Ity said that the aim is to move full speed ahead with construction.

“They are reconstructing so they really need funds to complete. When I went down there, there was no work happening. We will be working with them to ensure transparency… whatever it is, we want to ensure materials come. They have a shortfall of $28 million. I don’t have that, but whatever it is, it’s more than zero,” he told BUZZ.