Complexxion is determined to make it big in 2020

Dancehall artiste Complexxion is determined to

make his breakthrough in 2020.

The Canada-born deejay, who was mentored by veteran reggae star Freddie McGregor, says he’s ready to for his big break in the music biz.

“I’ve learned a lot about the biz from Freddie McGregor and other artistes that I’ve been blessed to come in contact with by being around him. I’ve also put a lot of effort into honing my skills and developing my craft as an artiste. Now I’m ready to step out and make a big impact in the business,” said Complexxion.

Complexxion is in an upbeat mood as he prepares to release his debut single, Wifey.

“I’m extremely excited about this song. It’s my official debut single, and it’s a good song. I’m confident that the fans will like it. I’ve recorded several other songs before, but none of them were officially released, so this is a big step in my career,” he said.

Wifey was produced by Complexxion, Neville Lee and Bobby Crisas. The song is scheduled to be released during the second week of January on the B-Crisas label.

Complexxion is currently working on several other projects that are slated to be released throughout 2020, including an EP.

The artiste, whose real name is Jason Thompson, was born and raised in Toronto, Canada. His mother is from the island of Monserrat and his father from England.

Growing up around Jamaicans and other West Indians, Complexxion was exposed to Caribbean culture and music, and he developed a great love for reggae and dancehall music from an early age.