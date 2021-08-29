Condolences pour in for reggae icon Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry

Condolences pour in for reggae icon Lee ‘Scratch’ PerrySunday, August 29, 2021
The reggae music fraternity has been plunged into mourning following the passing of one of its icons, Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry.
Perry passed away at the age of 85 at a hospital in Lucea.
News of his passing has been met with a flood of tributes to social media platforms for the musician who noted as an early pioneer in the development of dub music.
Among those to pay tribute to Perry include Prime Minister Andrew Holness who took to social media to share condolences for his family.
“My deep condolences to the family, friends, and fans of legendary record producer and singer, Rainford Hugh Perry OD, affectionately known as “Lee Scratch” Perry, ” said Holness on Instagram.
“Undoubtedly, Lee Scratch Perry will always be remembered for his sterling contribution to the music fraternity. May his soul Rest In Peace,” he added.
