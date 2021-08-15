Condolences pour in for young J’can woman who died from COVID-19 complications

Condolences have been pouring in for 31-year-old Marvel Gordon who passed away on Friday (August 13) from Covid-19 related complications.

News of Gordon’s passing has shocked many who knew her during her role working in the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment & Sport, where she is said to have work diligently and tirelessly.

The Linstead native, who worked in various communications roles, is being fondly remembered for her hard work and commitment to her community.

“She was a close friend of one of my closest baby girl.She has left so many persons in pain, she celebrated her 31st birthday on June 3. A young lady with so much potential, “ said one friend online.

“This is so shocking to me! Marvel was so supportive, kind and knowledgeable beyond her years! I enjoyed every moment working with her. RIP sweet soul,” added another.

Member of Parliament for South East St Ann, Lisa Hanna, who previously served as Culture Minister, also shared condolences for Gordon’s family, adding that she considered Marvel as” like a daughter”

Hanna lauded Gordon for her hard work noting that she and Gordon remained close even after she left the ministry for work in the private sector.

MP Hanna also used the occasion to encourage young people to take the pandemic seriously.

“Marvel Gordon was a quiet and self assured young woman whose sharp mind gave comfort with unique solutions. She was excellent in her field of work in communications for the Ministry of Youth and Culture while I was Minister in charge. She was like a daughter to me, “ Hanna said.

“Yesterday I received the devastating news that @marvy_boo passed at the hospital from complications from COVID 19. She was 30 years old,”Hanna added.

Similar sentiments were shared by other young professionals who were close with her while she served as part of the People’s National Party Youth Organization (PNPYO).

“I remember her from the YO, she was so committed and full of creative ideas, guys COVID-19 is real, ” said one member of the PNPYO online.

“Death is a must,we will all go one day, just that some of us say god bye first. Marvel Gordon I wasn’t ready. I just looked back at our last conversation and I sent you message hoping you will reply but.One of the most dedicated, brilliant, phenomenal etc. soul I have met during high school. You will be missed by us all. I wish I could tell you how much I love and admire you one more time. RIP beautiful Angel of God,” added a colleague who knew Gordon in high school.