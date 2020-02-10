Congrats Asafa! Jamaican Olympian receives statue in his honour

A commemorative statue was unveiled last Sunday evening (Feb 9) to acknowledge the contribution of Jamaican Olympian, Asafa Powell, at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica.

The statue forms part of a collection of four statues that the Government commissioned in celebration of its Jamaica 55 legacy programme to recognise the stellar efforts of Jamaican trailblazer athletes.

The fitness enthusiast now joins his fellow Jamaican legends who have had received their share of greatness. Statues of Veronica Campbell-Brown, Usain Bolt and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce have already been mounted, Powell now closes that circle.

At the unveiling, Asafa, who was comforted by the presence of family, friends and the members of the public shared with us that he is extremely elated to be given an accolade of that magnitude.

“It’s a great feeling to know that I can be among great athletes and that my country can recognise me and put me on such a high pedestal,” he told BUZZ.

The monument was unveiled by the Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness, the Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sports, Olivia “Babsy” Grange and sculptor, Basil Watson.

PM Holness in his keynote delivery, shared that Asafa is on a steady path for success as he continues his drive to further cement his name in the sports hall of fame both locally and internationally.

“Asafa Powell stands tall among our elite athletes. Powered by the drive to compete, Asafa has been a trailblazer and avid sportsman determined to write his name in the historical records of global athletics. Today, we elevate him into the pantheon of our greatest athletes,” he remarks.

Popular Jamaican art sculptor and the creative force behind all the monuments, Basil Watson, told us that it is an honour to have represented the country in such a unique way by preserving the achievements of our athletes.

“When I was asked to do the statues I felt like I was becoming part of a team, team Jamaica – from the athletes to the government officials, the artist, we are all one team – one Jamaica to really celebrate our achievements. So, it was a great honour for me to be a part of it,” he told BUZZ.

Powell’s wife, Alyshia Miller-Powell expressed her joy by stating that the statue was long overdue.

“I am very excited and definitely very proud. It’s long overdue. So, just to show that he paved the way for other athletes is very exciting and to show younger athletes that anything is possible, the impossible is always very possible,” she told BUZZ.

