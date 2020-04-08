Cool but intimidating: Supermodel Cindy Crawford recalls meeting Princess Diana

Cool but intimidating: Supermodel Cindy Crawford recalls meeting Princess DianaWednesday, April 08, 2020
Supermodel Cindy Crawford was “so intimidated” when she met Princess Diana.
The 54-year-old Crawford met the late Princess of Wales and her eldest son Prince William when he was 16-years-old, and she was really nervous about being at Kensington Palace.
Speaking to Naomi Campbell, she said: “Did he blush when you met him? I think he was 16 when I met him. I don’t remember but look I was blushing. I was so intimidated meeting Princess Diana and being at Kensington Palace and just how completely down-to-earth she was because there’s so much protocol I guess, and not being English, I don’t understand some of it.”
Speaking to a No Filter with Naomi live chat on YouTube, she added: “I loved Princess Diana, I just loved her. Humble, how down-to-earth and I’m just blessed to know her for the time that I did.”
Meanwhile, Cindy previously revealed she was stunned when Diana herself invited her to visit her and William, who famously had a crush on the supermodel.
Cindy recalled: “She was so lovely because she actually called my office herself. She said, ‘Hi, it’s Princess Diana,’ and my assistant was like, ‘Yeah right.’ But it actually was. I was going to London to do a thing for Pepsi, so I arranged to meet them at Kensington Palace. It was cool for me.”
