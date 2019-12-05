Coppershot still relevant after 25 years

Coppershot still relevant after 25 yearsThursday, December 05, 2019
Not many sound systems can boast of being around for 25 years. Coppershot not only has those bragging rights, but the popular sound system has managed to stay relevant on the dancehall scene for all those years.
“What other sounds you know after 25 years is still relevant?,” Stylz, a DJ and producer on the sound system, asked BUZZ.
Coppershot was the brainchild of Jason Henriquez, Shaun Anderson and Matthew Gray, who established the sound system in 1994. The sound system has grown over the years and now has nine members.
The sound system started out playing at small events, but it is now one of the most popular sound systems in Jamaica, and it has been making strides worldwide.
“We started out playing at little school events, barbecues, sweet sixteen parties, and now we’re on some of the biggest parties around the world, not just in Jamaica,” said Mark Chin, a DJ on the sound.
Stylz said the secret to them still being relevant is the work they put in and their genuine love for music.
“We are not lazy, we’re always constantly researching music, we’re always in the streets. We’re just always up to date with what’s going on in the industry. We all just love it, we just love music, so it’s just bound to stay relevant,” he said.
