Copy and paste: Rajeiro looks just like baby Shenseea
Monday, December 28, 2020
|
Many people had to do a double-take on Monday after dancehall artiste Shenseea posted one of her toddler photos.
A number of her followers initially thought it was a picture of her five-year-old son, Rajeiro. It was mainly the quality of the picture and minor differences in the facial features that helped them to solve the mystery.
However, many were still blown away by how much the youngster resembled his deejay mother.
â€œU look soo much like raj lol Ÿ˜‚ I thought was him but had to check the quality of the pic lol,â€ one person said.
Another added: â€œRaj = Copy & PasteŸ˜â€
Several people also said they looked like twins. â€œYour son is your twinnnn so cuteeee,â€ one social media user said.
After getting over the resemblance, some people said that Shenseea has always been sweet.
â€œWeh yuh find that mon , jah jah just adorable and innocent so omg lol â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ can see the rude inna yuh still,â€ one fan said.
The picture was liked more than 90,000 times in a few hours and received over 1,000 comments.
